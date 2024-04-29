Moral policing: Boy gets ‘thrashed’ by college authorities in Tamil Nadu

ERODE: In a suspected case of moral policing, a college administration in Erode allegedly stripped an 18-year-old male student and assaulted him for befriending a female student and bringing her to his house. The student’s mother uploaded a video on social media on Sunday about the alleged assault seeking Chief Minister MK Stalin’s intervention, which went viral.

According to sources, Seenivasan and his wife Mohanambal are residents of Pallipalayam in Erode. The couple’s son Murali Krishnan is a first year student at a private engineering college in Mettukadai.

Murali Krishnan had developed close friendship with a female student and allegedly brought her to his house on April 24. Following this incident, some members of the college administration allegedly stripped Murali Krishnan half naked and assaulted him.

Explaining the alleged assault, Mohanambal said in the video, “My son was severely assaulted by the college administration for talking to his female friend. When we questioned them about this, the authorities refused to give a proper reply and spoke to us in a threatening manner. The chief minister should take appropriate action in this regard.”

Talking to TNIE, a police official said, “The boy’s parents say he was assaulted on April 25. The student is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Erode. The female student is from Bengaluru and stays at the college hostel. Investigation is under way based on the parents’ complaint.”

However, the college administration refuted the charges. “Their claim of assaulting the student is false. We have given our explanation in this regard to the police. We will publish the full details regarding this soon,” the administration said.