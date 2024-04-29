Passenger ferry service between Tamil Nadu and SL to resume on May 13

NAGAPATTINAM: The passenger ferry service between Nagapattinam and Kankesanthurai in Sri Lanka, which resumed in October 2023 after almost 40 years only to be stopped days later, is set to recommence on May 13. Online ticket sale for the service, which will be handled by a new operator, will go live on Monday.

On October 14 last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off the service between Nagapattinam and Kankesanthurai. The HSC Cheriyapani operated by the Shipping Corporation of India under KPVS Private Limited, however, stopped service after about a week allegedly due to monsoon. After a gap of six months, the service is set to resume. This time though, a Chennai-based travel operator, IndSri Ferry Services Private Limited, would handle the international service through the ship, ‘Sivagangai’.

“The service will be offered daily. Ticket sale is open from Monday through our website sailindsri.com for voyages between May 13 and November 15,” said S Niranjan Nanthagopan, managing director of IndSri Ferry Services Private Limited. A ticket from Nagapattinam port to Kankesanthurai is currently priced at USD 50 plus taxes (about `4,920). The pricing is the same for the return service.

Passengers are allowed to carry 60 kg of baggage on board without charges. Further, they are allowed to change their date of travel 72 hours before the scheduled trip. Full refund is also available on cancellation only during the period.