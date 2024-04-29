Rare blood wastage: Donors blame private hospitals in Tamil Nadu

Private hospitals ask for blood donors, not banked blood, says medical officer

“There have been multiple instances of two private hospitals, including one in Chennai, refusing to take donated blood already in stock, even if it is a rare group,” Vema added.

Asked why the Villupuram government facility discarded the unit of rare blood, a doctor there said the staff had reached out to many hospitals asking them to take it as it was nearing expiration. “But nobody came forward and it eventually expired,” the doctor added.

A medical officer in a government blood bank said that private hospitals prefer asking for blood donors rather than banked blood as they seem to believe the stored blood may not have been screened properly. “We screen donated blood for HIV, Hepatitis B and C, malaria and other illnesses but many private hospitals feel this might have not done properly,” the doctor added. “Every time they reach out with a request, I ask them if they want a donor or blood. They always prefer donors, “ the doctor added.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official with the Tamil Nadu State Blood Transfusion Council said, “When we find that the blood of a donor belongs to a rare group, the blood is stored. Mostly it will not be wasted, as we transfer it to different parts of the country when there is a need. A group of volunteers on a WhatsApp group do this. But, we cannot avoid wasting one or two units,” he added.

According to doctors, the shelf life of whole blood is 35 days, platelets five days, plasma one year and red blood cells 35 days. Officials added that a list of donors with rare blood groups is maintained so that when there is a requirement, the donor can be asked to give up blood.

Vema, said the government should update the e-RaktKosh website, a centralised blood bank management system for proper utilisation of blood units. As this is not being done regularly, there is no account of available units or expiry dates. He added that in the last four months alone, 58 units of blood from the Bombay blood group were transferred to other places, including Bangladesh.