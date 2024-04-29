Serving up kindness: Puducherry vendor distributes refreshments to cops, sanitary workers

PUDUCHERRY: Over the last few days, several residents in Puducherry town have observed a man, riding on his two-wheeler with a box crammed with sarbath, lemon juice and buttermilk, distributing the refreshments to the police personnel and sanitary workers, toiling away in the scorching heat.

"For the last four years, I have been providing food for people living on the roadside in the town. Doing so this summer, I noticed the distress faced by the police and sanitary workers, with temperatures at times reaching 100 degree Fahrenheit at noon," A Arun told TNIE, when asked about what motivated him to take up this initiative.

The 36-year-old vendor from Oupalam, well-known for his community service, has been an advocate for social causes. On Beach Road, he runs a small shop, and with assistance from his wife A Bama, he prepares the refreshments, which costs him around Rs 1,000 every day, including fuel expenses for his motorbike on which he distributes the refreshments to frontline workers across major roads in Puducherry.

"I wish I could provide for every police personnel and sanitary worker, but my financial limitations restrict me to distribute only a hundred units per day. I plan to continue doing this for a month, and if the heatwave still persists, I will further extend my support," he added. Arun, who is also the president of Puducherry Beach Road Vendors Association, has voiced out against road encroachments in the town.

The recipients of his generosity, especially the policemen, have expressed their deep gratitude towards Arun, acknowledging that such support is not often forthcoming even from their departments.