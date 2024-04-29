Tamil Nadu: Ambalur farmers say new check dam the sole solution for water crisis

TIRUPPATTUR: An intermittent supply of power, combined with an intense heatwave, has left the farmers in Ambalur near Vaniyambadi in a severe state of distress, as a majority of them rely on irrigation pumps and electric motors to water their farmlands. An acute water shortage has exacerbated their challenges during a year marked by inadequate rainfall.

The consistency of the power supply has reportedly deteriorated over the last two months, largely disrupting the farmers' irrigation schedule. Reportedly, they only get two to three hours of uninterrupted power supply, leaving them to spend the rest of their days having their eyes set on the irrigation pumps uncertain of when the power might return.

A D Thandapani (54), an Ambalur farmer, said that farmers not using an automated motor have to wait for at least an hour for the well to refill, after using the motor for 30 minutes. He emphasised the urgent need to construct a check dam in Ambalur, which the government had decided 15 years ago, to replenish groundwater.

River Palar in Ambalur is the primary water source for agriculture and drinking water in the village. Initially, 55-lakh litres a day was drawn, but due to low flow, only 37-lakh litres a day is pumped now from deep borewells and infiltration. However, now, in the summer, the river has almost dried up.

One Shanmuga Sundaram (47) from Ambalur, citing an upcoming check dam project across the Palar River by the Andhra Pradesh government, criticised the Tamil Nadu government for not prioritising agriculture and water conservation initiatives. "Constructing the check dam is the only solution to address both farming and drinking water needs here," he added.

One Jayasarathi (35) said, "It is only April and we are already facing a significant power shortage, resulting in water scarcity. It's unimaginable how dire the situation will be in May. All my efforts to cultivate these coconut trees shouldn't go to waste due to lack of water supply. The coconut leaves have turned yellow and dry due to insufficient water supply." He said that a lack of governmental support in agriculture has led to farmers' efforts and investments going to waste.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior officer of TNEB from Vaniyambadi said the government has limited options this summer and was uncertain about the schedule. "Three-phase power is supplied from Chennai based on the power load. When the demand is high, supplying power beyond capacity could result in a complete shutdown," he said, assuring that efforts are underway to address the issues.

TNIE's efforts to contact the executive engineer of plan formation at the Public Works Department to inquire about the progress of the check dam construction were unsuccessful.