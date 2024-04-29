Tamil Nadu: Mayiladuthurai doctor held for mom’s murder in 2020

MAYILADUTHURAI: Nearly three-and-a-half years after an elderly woman was murdered at her house near Mayiladuthurai, the CB-CID of the state police, which took over the investigation last year, arrested her eldest son, who is a doctor, on Saturday in connection with the case.

On December 22, 2020, S Janaki (72), who retired as an assistant headmistress of a government school, was murdered at her house in Manalmedu. According to sources, the widow was living alone while her son S Parirajan (48), who was practicing at a hospital in Poompuhar, resided a few metres away with his family. Parirajan’s driver, Sanjay, who went to Janaki’s house to fetch the former’s car, found Janaki dead in a pool of blood. Some pieces of jewellery also went missing from her house.

Based on a complaint by Parirajan, the police initially apprehended N Aiyyavu (45) of Manalmedu in connection with the incident. He attempted suicide soon after and passed away at the Government Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital on December 29. Aiyyavu’s wife alleged that he was tortured by the police.

In 2023, the case was transferred to the CB-CID following a lawsuit by Janaki’s younger son Raja. While the police initially suspected the involvement of a group behind the murder, they subsequently narrowed down Parirajan as the prime suspect. Learning that Parirajan beat his mother to death over family and property disputes, the CB-CID arrested him from his residence on Saturday, sources added.