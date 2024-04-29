Tamil Nadu: Tiruppur exporters say orders from the West increase

TIRUPPUR: Tiruppur-based exporters are excited as their overseas trade has picked up of late. More orders from European countries have lifted the spirit of exporters. The order books of exporters are increasingly improving, stated Tiruppur Exporters Association (TEA).

With the increasing orders, the demand for manpower for various departments has increased. As of today, there is a high demand for jobs such as tailors, checkers, assistants, administration, merchandising etc, stated TEA President KM Subramanian in a press release.

Large manufacturing companies are willing to hire people with limited experience and some go to the extent of hiring unskilled people without any experience. Through skill-development centres they train the unskilled manpower to their requirement and absorb them on a regular scale, Subramanian explained.

He also mentioned people are required for various levels of work such as tailors, checkers, assistants, printing, knitting, dyeing and compacting. People who are looking for jobs will have the option to choose their favourite jobs. He also said that unemployed youth who are looking for job opportunities from all over Tamil Nadu could approach the TEA. They would be assured of a job with an attractive salary including free food and accommodation.

One reason for the increasing job opportunities is the decline in the arrival of workers from the north and northeast states given the Lok Sabha Election. Even those working already in Tiruppur are returning to their hometowns to exercise their franchise.

"Over the past few years, the economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown has brought many problems for the Tiruppur garment industry. Besides, the impact of the American and European economic recession, the Russian-Ukraine war, and the resulting industrial recession have gradually changed, and today, Tiruppur has more business opportunities. In particular, large American and European retailers have started issuing large orders to Tiruppur Exporters to the extent that they were placed before the COVID-19 pandemic," states the TEA statement.

Another factor that may go in favour of Tiruppur exporters is the decision of large companies based in Europe to set up large-scale production facilities in India. This is because top garment exporter Bangladesh would have the benefit of the 'Least Developed Nation' status and be eligible for duty-free import in Europe only till December 2027.