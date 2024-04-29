Weavers in Tamil Nadu seek 25 per cent increase in wage for making school uniform

ERODE: Powerloom weavers have requested the state government to increase wages for school uniform fabric production by 25%. They said wages haves not been increased since 2011.

B Kandavel, organising secretary of Tamil Nadu Federation of Powerlooms Associations, said, “Students studying in government and government-aided schools up to class 8 are provided four pairs of school uniform. A notification has been issued by the government to produce 10.23 crore metres of fabric for pants, shirts and churidars.

A total of 5.43 crore metres of fabric has been allocated by the government for production through handlooms, pedal looms, powerlooms and automatic looms in the first phase. The government pays Rs 15.12 per metre for shirt fabric production, Rs 5.6 per metre for pant fabric making and Rs 5.4 for overcoat fabric.

After 2011, the wages have not been increased and we have been insisting on increasing them once in three years. As wages for workers, building rent, electricity bills, and indirect costs related to production have all gone up, we demand a 25% increase in wages for uniform production. The DMK had made a poll promise in this regard in 2021. We have sent a request to the government to fulfil this.”