Woman alleges locals harassed her for feeding street dogs in Kovai

COIMBATORE: A 41-year-old woman who works as housemaid in Saravanampatti has complained to police that some residents had verbally abused and threatened her for feeding street dogs. Police conducted an inquiry with the woman, who was supported by an animal activist, and residents on Saturday night, but it ended without any decisions being taken on the issue. The incident happened in March, but police postponed the inquiry citing elections.
According to R Celina, the founder-trustee of Helping Hands Animal Rights and Protection (HARP), S Jennifer of Periyar Nagar in Saravanampatti resides with her husband and a daughter. Her husband is a construction worker and her daughter is an undergraduate student. Jennifer works as housemaid for five families. She has been feeding around 25 dogs for the last four years in Alagu Nagar and Lakshmi Nagar in Saravanampatti. Every day after completing work, she used to collect chicken waste from meat shops and cooks it with rice, takes it on a bicycle to five streets in the locality and feeds dogs.
Since November locals have been opposing her and a few male residents allegedly warned her not to feed the dogs saying they posed a threat. Jennifer said she then fed 19 street dogs in a place instead of visiting each street. On March 24, some residents allegedly pulled her down from the cycle when she had gone to feed dogs, around 10.30 pm, and verbally abused her. Jennifer and the residents approached Saravanampatti police . While she sought protection, the residents alleged that she encouraged the dogs to chase them. Police allegedly told her not to feed the dogs and asked both parties to come after the election.
HARP came to know of the incident and extended support to Jennifer. On Saturday night, Saravanampatti Inspector Selvi held an inquiry with Jeniffer and some residents around 10.30 pm. “The residents claimed they were chased by the dogs and two of them suffered dog bites. They said feeding was the reason for the incidents. We do not have rights to tell the woman not to feed dogs. I have asked them to wait until field inspection is done to observe what kind of food she is feeding to the dogs,” she told
“I have been feeding stray dogs for over 15 years, for which I spend `5,000 a month. Four years ago, I moved to the place. Many times, male residents verbally abused me, threatening that I should not provide food. Following that I changed my time from midnight to 10 pm,” Jennifer told TNIE. Celina said her foundation would treat the dogs if they showed abnormal behaviour.