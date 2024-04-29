Woman alleges locals harassed her for feeding street dogs in Kovai

COIMBATORE: A 41-year-old woman who works as housemaid in Saravanampatti has complained to police that some residents had verbally abused and threatened her for feeding street dogs. Police conducted an inquiry with the woman, who was supported by an animal activist, and residents on Saturday night, but it ended without any decisions being taken on the issue. The incident happened in March, but police postponed the inquiry citing elections.

According to R Celina, the founder-trustee of Helping Hands Animal Rights and Protection (HARP), S Jennifer of Periyar Nagar in Saravanampatti resides with her husband and a daughter. Her husband is a construction worker and her daughter is an undergraduate student. Jennifer works as housemaid for five families. She has been feeding around 25 dogs for the last four years in Alagu Nagar and Lakshmi Nagar in Saravanampatti. Every day after completing work, she used to collect chicken waste from meat shops and cooks it with rice, takes it on a bicycle to five streets in the locality and feeds dogs.

Since November locals have been opposing her and a few male residents allegedly warned her not to feed the dogs saying they posed a threat. Jennifer said she then fed 19 street dogs in a place instead of visiting each street. On March 24, some residents allegedly pulled her down from the cycle when she had gone to feed dogs, around 10.30 pm, and verbally abused her. Jennifer and the residents approached Saravanampatti police . While she sought protection, the residents alleged that she encouraged the dogs to chase them. Police allegedly told her not to feed the dogs and asked both parties to come after the election.