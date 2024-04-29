Women dies after delivery at Tindivanam GH in Tamil Nadu

VILLUPURAM: A 26-year-old woman died of complications after giving birth at Tindivanam government hospital on Saturday. Her family members alleged medical negligence and accused doctors of performing hysterectomy without consent. However, officials refuted the claims.

According to sources, A Divya from Villupuram was admitted to the hospital on Friday for the delivery of her first child and she underwent a c-section on Saturday.

As Divya began to suffer from severe postpartum bleeding, she was transferred to Mundiyambakkam Government Medical College hospital. However, she died shortly after reaching the hospital.

Distraught family members alleged medical negligence and accused doctors at Tindivanam and Mundiyambakkam Government Hospitals of performing a hysterectomy without their consent, resulting in fatal consequences for the young mother.

Relatives and family members staged a road blockade demanding justice for Divya. Though police assured a thorough investigation, the family refused to claim Divya’s body until justice is served.

In response to a complaint lodged by Divya’s husband, Ajith Kumar, authorities have initiated a case and launched a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Villupuram district deputy director of health services doctor Senthil Kumar said, “The patient has suffered severe atonic postpartum hemorrhage due to which the doctors were unable to save her. It is a condition that some women suffer and little could be done by the medical staff. Despite 52 units of blood provided to her, she suffered blood loss. Negligence of medical personnel is not true.”