Aadheenam case: Madras High Court bins BJP leader’s bail application

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday dismissed the bail application filed by Mayiladthuurai district president of BJP K Agoram, who is accused of attempting to extort money from the Dharmapuram Aadheenam mutt head by threatening to make an obscene video of the seer public.

When the case was up for hearing, senior counsel V Raghavachari submitted that Agoram had been incarcerated for over 45 days and the case was registered against him due to political animosity. However, Justice TV Thamilselvi dismissed the bail application for the second time following the submission of the government advocate that a few of the accused persons are absconding and that if bail was granted, he may tamper with the evidence.

Agoram, one of the accused in the case registered under sections 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy), 389 (extortion) and 506 (intimidation) of IPC, was arrested from a hideout in Maharashtra last month. The high court dismissed his first bail application on April 10.