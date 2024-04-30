Bharathiar varsity cuts two Tamil classes for Naan Mudhalvan course

COIMBATORE: Assistant professors have allegedly charged that Bharathiar University has reduced Tamil classes for second-year UG students from six to four hours a week to accommodate Naan Mudhalvan (skill training) classes. Further, they said despite appealing not to reduce the hours, officials have remained silent so far.

G Boopal (name changed), an assistant professor who handles Tamil in a private arts and science college in the city told TNIE, “As per higher education department direction, state-run universities introduced Tamil classes for second-year students this academic year. Bharathiar University has introduced Tamil for Computer Science B.Com students in the second year in its affiliated colleges. The higher education department had directed that the university should allocate six hours in a week for Tamil. But the university allocated only four hours with the approval of the Board of Studies. When we asked about it, the head of the Board of Studies for Tamil said the university has reduced two hours as colleges have to conduct classes of Naan Mudhalvan courses in the remaining two hours. The head of the Board of Studies said Bharathiar University would give two hours for Tamil in the next academic year. But we heard that only four hours would be given next year too,” he said.

Another faculty at a government college in Coimbatore told TNIE, “Board of Studies meeting was held at university on April 2 and the members of the Board of Studies for Tamil subject said six hours should be ensured for Tamil classes. Officers of the Bharathiar University ignored it.”

He said that the joint action committee for Tamil professors has planned to protest in front of the University, seeking to allocate two more hours.

“Already, teaching faculties from other departments in private colleges are conducting their subjects using the Tamil period. If the situation continues, private colleges will not give importance to the Tamil department and there is a chance to wind up the department at college,” she expressed concern. Bharathiar University Registrar (in-charge) Rupa Gunaseelan told TNIE that she would take steps to ensure the six hours for the Tamil subject in the second year. She said that she would send a circular to the colleges soon.