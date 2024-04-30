Tamil Nadu: 48 huts of SCs gutted in fire in Karamadai, no casualty

COIMBATORE: As many as 48 huts belonging to SC community people were destroyed in a fire at Thiruma Nagar at Senniveeranpalayam in Chikkarampalayam in Karamadai on Monday. No casualties or injuries were reported, though property worth lakhs of rupees were lost.

Karamadai police and fire safety personnel from Mettupalayam doused the blaze in a two-hour long operation. Six fire tenders from Mettupalayam, Annur and Periyanaickenpalayam were pressed into service.

The cause of the fire is being investigated. Police suspect that the fire started from a nearby forest area.

No one was injured in the fire as most of the people had gone for work, which was also the reason why nobody noticed it. By the time people realised it, the fire destroyed around 30 houses. The locals, mostly women tried to douse the fire and prevent it from spreading further.

According to sources, people belonging to the SC community from various villages in Mettupalayam and Karamadai moved to the vacant Panchami land spread around three acres a year ago. However, some non-Dalit people claimed ownership. A case regarding this is pending before the Madras High Court.

Around 130 families in 125 houses are residing in the area. They did not build any permanent structures and lived in thatched huts covered with asbestos sheets, said revenue department sources. As many as 48 out of 125 huts were destroyed in the fire.

Revenue officials inspected the area and shifted affected people to a government school temporarily. The officials also assured them to arrange for basic structure for their living.

Home to 130 families

Around 130 families are residing in the area in 125 houses. Since relocation, they have been living in thatched huts covered with asbestos sheets, said revenue department sources