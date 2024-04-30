Tamil Nadu: Court convicts Nirmala Devi in Madurai Kamaraj university sex racket case

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The Fast Track Mahila Court in Srivilliputhur on Monday convicted Nirmala Devi, the prime accused in the 2018 case involving a bid to lure female college students into giving sexual favours to Madurai Kamaraj university officials in exchange for marks and financial support.

The high-profile case came to light after an audio clip purportedly of the former Devanga Arts college assistant professor attempting to lure the female students was circulated online. After the case became linked to the office of then Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Raj Bhavan refuted allegations of his involvement.

While Nirmala Devi was convicted, the court acquitted the other two accused, former MKU assistant professor V Murugan and former MKU research scholar S Karuppasamy. Judge T Bagavathi Ammal said the quantum of punishment will be pronounced on Tuesday (April 30). According to sources, she was convicted under five sections, including sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

Nirmala Devi, who was teaching at Devanga Arts college in Aruppukottai, was arrested by Aruppukottai Town police on April 16, 2018 under Sections 370 and 511 of the IPC and 67 of the IT Act following a complaint from the college’s secretary Ramasamy, stating that four female students had complained to him that Nirmala tried to engage them to provide sexual favors to MKU officials in return for marks and financial support.

The case was transferred to CB-CID within days and Sections of 9 of Immoral Traffic Act and 4 of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act were also included. During the investigation, Murugan and Karuppasamy were also alleged to be involved in the crime and were arrested.

Governor Purohit, who addressed a press conference to refute the allegations against him, also set up a one-man committee led by retired IAS officer R Santhanam to probe the matter and file a report to him.

Trial in the Fast Track Mahila court began in 2018.

On Friday, the court adjourned the judgment to Monday as Nirmala wasn’t present due to health issues. After the judge pronounced the verdict on Monday, Nirmala was arrested and remanded in Madurai Central Prison. Addressing reporters, the special public prosecutor M Chandrasekaran said the state would appeal against the acquittal of Murugan and Karuppasamy. He added that witnesses from MKU had turned hostile.

