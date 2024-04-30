Tamil Nadu: Foresters preventing road work, foisting cases says Udumalai tribals

TIRUPPUR: Tribal people and CPM leaders in Udumalaipet have accused the forest department of stopping road construction between Kurumalai and Thirumoorthy settlements, and foisting cases on three labourers who were engaged by the government-approved contractor to carry out preliminary road levelling work. Officials refuted the charges and said they only suspended the work because the model code of conduct is in force.

Tamil Nadu Hill Tribe Association (Udumalaipet) - treasurer N Manikandan told TNIE, “After staging several protests, the Tiruppur district administration approved construction of road between Kurumalai and Thirumoorthy settlements which are 5 kilometres apart . The Rs 49lakh project was given to a contractor on December 12, 2023. Since the road is full of rocks and boulders for a distance of 3.15 kilometres, two workers - M Nagaraj (50) and K Moorthy (54) from Sambal Medu were engaged to break them using small iron tools. The work was guided by K Selvam - 19th ward Councillor of Dhali Town Panchayat. The forest officials didn’t like construction of the road as it will give people easy access to forest resources. So, they registered a case against Nagaraj, Moorthy and Selvam for breaking the stones on mountain terrain. Nagaraj has been arrested and remanded. Fearing arrest, the others are on the run.”

Further, Moorthy’s son Vishnuraj (24) alleged that forest officials took his thumb impression on blank sheets on Thursday night. Speaking to TNIE, Vishnuraj said, “As my father Moorthy and Nagaraj were engaged in breaking stones and boulders on the road, they were targeted by forest officials led by Udumalai forest ranger Siva Kumar. Since my father is absconding, they took me from the fish processing unit where I am working for questioning. When I told them I was not aware of my father’s whereabouts, they took my fingerprints in two blank sheets of paper. They threatened to register ganja cases against me and my father. They are forcing me to confess against Selvam in order to stop the road work. I am scared.”

Communist Party of India (Marxist) district secretary M Muthukannan said, “Forest officials have registered false cases on workers and tribals. They took Vishnuraj in their vehicle and forced him to confess against Selvam who happens to be vice president of Dhali Town Panchayat. Besides, they have cut many trees without approval. Forest Ranger (Udumalai Zone) K Siva Kumar has undertaken these illegal activities”

Forest Ranger (Udumalai Zone) K Siva Kumar denied the allegations.

Speaking to TNIE, he said, “The contract workers violated the model code of conduct and began the construction of the road. We never threatened the contract worker’s son. These are false allegations and baseless. Since the father was missing, in order to trace them, we interrogated his son. ”

A senior officer in the district administration said,”we have received a complaint and the forest department will take appropriate action.”