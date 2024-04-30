Tamil Nadu: Inaction against fish processing units in Pottaloorani, plea to shift collector

THOOTHUKUDI: Flagging the district administration's failure to pay heed to the Pottaloorani residents' demand seeking action against three fish processing units emanating foul odour in the region, Tamil outfits led by Tamilar Kazhagam president Tamil Muhilan visited the village here on Monday, and urged the state government to transfer the district collector.



In a joint statement issued after the visit, the members of various outfits, including Mallar Perayam, Tamilar Vanigar Sangam, Revolutionary Youth Front, Tamil Desiya Viduthalai Kalam and Naam Tamilar Katchi, urged the state government to shut down the fish processing units, pointing out that the district administration had miserably failed to engage in dialogue with the people, and also sought the removal of the collector for acting lethargically on the issue despite several appeals.



"The fish processing units, which are operating in close proximity to the residential areas, continue to cause air, water and land pollution. The foul odour emitting from the companies during the time of operations, which predominantly occurs in the night hours, adversely affects the villagers, and hence they had resorted to protests," the members said.



It may be noted that the Pottaloorani villagers had also opted for a Lok Sabha poll boycott on April 19, demanding the closure of the units, after the administration failed to reach a truce with the villagers. However, the boycott also witnessed violence after a group of people wielding weapons entered the village and threatened the people to cast their votes. The police had registered three FIRs against the protesters in connection with the agitation.



Commenting on the incident, the members of the Tamil outfits urged the district administration to drop all the false cases registered against the Pottaloorani villagers, and sought action against those who attempted to incite violence.