Tamil Nadu: Mango farmers say water scarcity affected trees, seek compensation

KRISHNAGIRI : Mango farmers have appealed to the government to declare Krisnhagiri as drought-hit district and announce compensation.

Mango is cultivated on around 33, 000 hectares in Krishnagiri. Over 20,000 farmers in Bargur, Mathur, Pochampalli, Kaveripattinam, Krishnagiri, Uthangarai are involved in cultivating over 20 varieties including Totapuri, and Alphonso.

KM Soundarajan, a farmer and president of Mango Farmers Federation told TNIE, “Over 85% of mango yield is affected this year due to water scarcity. In the past three years, pest and climate issues affected the yield. Farmers in Pochampalli are spending about Rs 30,000 per acre to irrigate their farms. An acre of mango farm consists 70 plants. One load of water can irrigate just 10 trees and seven loads of water is needed for an acre. A water load costs from Rs 700 to 800, thus for one wetting, around Rs 5,000 has to be spent.”

“The state government should give compensation at the rate of Rs 20,000 per acre for the affected farmers. Also, the government should declare Krishnagiri as drought-hit district and fix minimum price of Rs 50 per kg of mango for pulp factories,” he added.

Seconding him another farmer NS Sivaguru of N Thattakkal said, “Already there is no proper water source for farmers in Pochampalli and we depend on Krishnagiri Reservoir Project dam water. The ongoing drought is affecting more farmers. We are not getting modern farming equipments from government at subsidised rates, also a special committee for mango should be formed at State- level.”

Krishnagiri joint director of horticulture (in-charge) Boopathi told TNIE, “ Ten days ago, a special committee comprising staffs from statistical department, horticulture department was formed. They will conduct survey of mango trees. Their their report would be sent to district administration and State government, which will take necessary action.” Collector KM Sarayu was unavailable for comment.

