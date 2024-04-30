Tamil Nadu: Scorching heat leaves Dharmapuri jaggery producers in deep water

DHARMAPURI: The unavailability of sugarcane in the local markets has severely hit jaggery production in the district. Jaggery producers are facing massive losses as they are procuring sugarcane from other states.

Jaggery production is one of the key cottage industries in the district with over 200 units functioning across the district. As many as 4,000 skilled labourers rely on this industry for their livelihood.

But over the past few months, the water scarcity across the district has impacted sugarcane production and it has directly affected the jaggery industry.

“Due to the shortage of sugarcane in the district, many units are procuring sugarcane from Karnataka. Moreover, jaggery producers are facing massive losses and this could impact jaggery prices in the upcoming months,” said producers.

Speaking to TNIE, R Chinnasamy, district secretary of the Dharmapuri Jaggery Produces and Sugarcane Farmers Association (DJPSFA), said, “Water shortage has resulted in the decline in sugarcane availability in the district. Currently, there are very few sugarcane cultivators and what they produce is also not enough.

So we are forced to procure sugarcane from Karnataka specifically Mandya and Mysuru regions. This has increased production costs by up to twofold. We have not had a situation like this where sugarcane was unavailable in the district.”