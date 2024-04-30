Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: SIT summons four witnesses in Kodanad murder-cum-heist case

According to sources, two witnesses, Ramesh Babu and Devan worked in the Kodanad estate.
The prime suspect in the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case, KV Sayan
The prime suspect in the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case, KV SayanPhoto |Express
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The special Investigation Team (SIT) of the CB-CID probing the Kodanad murder-cum-heist case has summoned four more witnesses to appear for inquiry on Tuesday.

According to sources, Ramesh Babu and Devan worked in the Kodanad estate. The third witness, Abdul Kadhar, runs a car accessories shop in Coimbatore from where the suspects had purchased fake number plates for two cars. The fourth witness Joseph worked as a money exchange agent during demonetisation and he was contacted by the gang before the heist.

Meanwhile, the hearing on the case was held at the Nilgiris District Session Court on Monday. Counsel for suspect Jithin Joy demanded a copy of the report submitted by the SIT after an inspection of the Kodanad premises held on March 7. In reply, counsel for CB-CID SIT said there was no tampering and disturbances found at the scene of the crime. The copy of the report is expected to be given to the suspect in the next hearing, sources said.

Special Investigation Team
Kodanad murder-cum-heist case
four witnesses

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com