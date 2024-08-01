AIADMK, TNCC to give Rs 1 crore relief each to Kerala government

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai, on behalf of their parties, announced Rs 1 crore financial assistance each to the Kerala government on Wednesday towards the relief efforts in the landslide affected areas in Kerala’s Wayanad district.

Saying the AIADMK would send relief materials to Kerala, Palaniswami conveyed his deepest condolences to the families affected by the landslide and urged the union government to take up rescue operations on a war footing.

In a press note, TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai expressed his profound distress over the natural disaster. He said the party has assembled an 80-member team, led by Ooty MLA R Ganesh, to carry out rescue and relief operations in the rain-affected areas.

While appreciating Chief Minister M K Stalin for his contribution of Rs 5 crore as relief assistance to Kerala, Selvaperunthagai called upon the union government to support the rescue operations by deploying army personnel. The cheque for the donation from the TNCC would be personally handed over to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, added the press note.