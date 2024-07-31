Wayanad landslides: Concerned, CM Stalin offers Kerala Rs 5 cr for relief works

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday dialled his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan and conveyed his concern over the loss of lives in the northern district of Wayanad due to landslides and promised all assistance in the rescue works. Conveying his condolences to the families affected by the landslides, Stalin also announced Rs 5 crore towards relief works being carried out.

An official release said Stalin has deputed two senior IAS officers - GS Sameeran and Johny Tom Verghese - along with the relief teams immediately to assist the Kerala government in carrying out rescue and relief works. The relief teams from Tamil Nadu include a 20-member team from the fire and rescue services led by a joint director, a 20-member team from the State Disaster Response Force led by a superintendent, and a team of 10 doctors and nurses.

CM Stalin, in his X post, said, “Deeply pained to learn about the massive landslides in Wayanad and the consequent loss of priceless lives. I understand that many people are still trapped in the area. I am sure the rescue operations that are in full swing will save them all. The government of Tamil Nadu is willing to extend any logistical or manpower support that may be needed in this hour of crisis to our brother state.”