DAY 2 | Wayanad landslides: Over 190 dead, 225 missing; Army rescues over 1,000 people

The army companies included those experienced in disaster relief, medical teams, ambulances, and other equipment, it said.

Fears of mounting fatalities have been sparked by apprehensions that several people may still be trapped under the debris.

Notably, massive landslides caused by heavy rains hit the villages of Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha early Tuesday, destroying several houses, swelling water bodies, uprooting trees, and wiping entire villages off the map.

Heart-wrenching scenes and phone conversations of people crying and pleading to be rescued, trapped in their houses, or stranded were seen after the landslides left a trail of death and destruction in the hill district.

Most of the victims were asleep when the landslides struck between 1:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Huge boulders and uprooted trees rushed down from Mundakkai to Chooralmala, causing severe damage. The heavy water surge from the hilltop altered the small Iruvazhinji river, flooding everything along its banks. Several houses were destroyed, a temple and a mosque were submerged, and a school building was severely damaged.

A special team at the District Emergency Operation Centre is compiling data on the number of people residing in the area, those found after the landslide, and the number of persons missing, a district administration official told reporters early Wednesday.

The official said data on individuals is being collected by reviewing ration card details and other government documents.

As many as 45 relief camps have been established in Wayanad, accommodating 3,069 people.

Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued for the districts of Wayanad, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod due to extremely heavy rainfall.