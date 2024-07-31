Wayanad tragedy: Shah says Centre had warned Kerala about potential landslides, Pinarayi denies claim

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah on Wednesday criticised the Kerala government for allegedly failing to act on early warnings issued by the Centre regarding the recent landslides in Wayanad, which resulted in over 150 fatalities.

Shah said the Centre had issued early warnings to the Kerala government on July 23, 24 and 25 about potential landslides, but the state government did not take sufficient action to relocate people from vulnerable areas.

Speaking in Parliament, Shah asserted, “The Kerala government should have acted on the Centre’s early warnings and evacuated the residents from high-risk areas. Had they taken timely action, many lives could have been saved.”

He also said that the Centre acting on an early warning on potential threat of landslides had promptly sent nine teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to Kerala to manage the crisis on his direction.