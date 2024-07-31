DAY 2 | Wayanad landslides: Over 170 dead, 225 missing; Army recovers 89 bodies, rescues 1,000 people

The death toll from a series of landslides that struck Wayanad on Tuesday has risen to 174, with at least 225 people reported missing. Hundreds have been injured, and thousands have been displaced.

With hundreds trapped under the debris and fears of more deaths, rescue agencies resumed operations early on Wednesday to locate the remaining survivors. Operations were put on hold late on Tuesday due to darkness and rough weather conditions.

Military personnel intensified search and rescue operations, with the Army saying that it has recovered around 89 bodies so far and rescued nearly 1,000 people.

Multiple agencies are working together to provide critical assistance to those affected.