DAY 2 | Wayanad landslides: Over 170 dead, 225 missing; Army recovers 89 bodies, rescues 1,000 people

The death toll from a series of landslides that struck Wayanad on Tuesday has risen to 174, with at least 225 people reported missing. Hundreds have been injured, and thousands have been displaced.
With hundreds trapped under the debris and fears of more deaths, rescue agencies resumed operations early on Wednesday to locate the remaining survivors. Operations were put on hold late on Tuesday due to darkness and rough weather conditions.
Military personnel intensified search and rescue operations, with the Army saying that it has recovered around 89 bodies so far and rescued nearly 1,000 people.
Multiple agencies are working together to provide critical assistance to those affected.
Rescue workers from the Army, Navy, and NDRF are searching under collapsed roofs and debris for victims and possible survivors of the landslides.
Harrowing scenes of dead bodies in sitting and lying positions inside destroyed houses could be seen as rescue operations resumed in the landslide-devastated Mundakkai hamlet. The rescuers could reach many inland areas, which were totally cut off, on Wednesday morning only.
A Defence spokesperson said that soldiers of the 122 Infantry Battalion of the Territorial Army, camped at a local school in Meppadi, moved out to the calamity-hit areas.
Meanwhile, several companies of the army moved from Thiruvananthapuram and Bengaluru to Calicut by road and air, a Defence statement said.
The army companies included those experienced in disaster relief, medical teams, ambulances, and other equipment, it said.
Fears of mounting fatalities have been sparked by apprehensions that several people may still be trapped under the debris.
Notably, massive landslides caused by heavy rains hit the villages of Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha early Tuesday, destroying several houses, swelling water bodies, uprooting trees, and wiping entire villages off the map.
Heart-wrenching scenes and phone conversations of people crying and pleading to be rescued, trapped in their houses, or stranded were seen after the landslides left a trail of death and destruction in the hill district.
Most of the victims were asleep when the landslides struck between 1:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Huge boulders and uprooted trees rushed down from Mundakkai to Chooralmala, causing severe damage. The heavy water surge from the hilltop altered the small Iruvazhinji river, flooding everything along its banks. Several houses were destroyed, a temple and a mosque were submerged, and a school building was severely damaged.
A special team at the District Emergency Operation Centre is compiling data on the number of people residing in the area, those found after the landslide, and the number of persons missing, a district administration official told reporters early Wednesday.
The official said data on individuals is being collected by reviewing ration card details and other government documents.
As many as 45 relief camps have been established in Wayanad, accommodating 3,069 people.
Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued for the districts of Wayanad, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod due to extremely heavy rainfall.
Wayanad, a hill district in northern Kerala, is known for its lush green forests, rolling hills, and sparkling waterfalls. With a population of about 8,17,000 people (as of the 2011 census), it is home to various cultures, including the indigenous tribal communities.
Tuesday's disaster is the worst incident in Kerala since the 2018 floods, which killed nearly 500 people and was termed the state's 'flood of the century.'
A high-level meeting at the Wayanad Collectorate decided to set up a medical point and oxygen ambulance at the control room at the landslide-hit Chooralmala. A senior officer will be in charge of the control room. Doctors and other health workers will be pooled in from four cooperative hospitals in Kozhikode and Thalassery.
A health team will be deployed at the newly constructed temporary bridge. Drinking water facility will be arranged for the rescued people. Lighting will be ensured at Chooralmala.
The meeting was attended by Revenue Minister K Rajan, ministers Mohammed Riyas, AK Saseendran, V Abdurahiman, K Krishnankutty, GR Anil, Ramachandran Kadannappally, OR Kelu and special officer to coordinate disaster management activities Seeram Sambasiva Rao.
4 km electric line restored
Powerlines were restored upto the Chooralmala telephone exchange and Chooralmala town, the KSEB has informed. The board suffered losses to the tune of Rs 3 crore at Chooralmala and Mundakkai, according to preliminary estimates. 3.5 km high tension lines and 8 km low tension lines under the Meppadi electrical section were fully damaged.
Connection disrupted at about 1000 households. Two teams led by sub-engineers have been deployed for restoration activities. Uninterrupted power supply has been ensured to the Meppadi Government Hospital and WIMS Hospital.
WHAT HAPPENED
Wayanad district has been hit by torrential rain for the past three days, causing rivers to overflow and low-lying areas to flood.
Around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, a massive landslide occurred near Mundakkai in Meppadi grama panchayat, sweeping away almost the entire village with gushing waters and debris.
Another landslide struck around 4 a.m. (the exact trigger point is still being investigated), diverting the Iruvazhinji River and resulting in flash floods that washed away Chooralmala village, located 3 km from Mundakkai. The bridge connecting Chooralmala with Mundakkai and Attamala was destroyed, stranding hundreds.
Muddy water and debris flowed through Soochippara and merged with the Chaliyar River, which borders the neighbouring Malappuram district. Around 32 bodies were recovered from the Chaliyar in Pothukal and Chungathara panchayats in Malappuram.
The Meppadi region received 572 mm of rainfall in the 48 hours before the landslide.
Other information:
Total number of camps- 74
Total number of people rehabilitated in the camps- 7093
Total number of families - 1726
Number of males - 2605
Number of females- 2966
Number of children - 1522
Number of pregnant women - 15
Mananthavadi municipality
Total number of camps- 215
Rehabilitated families - 62
Number of males - 64
Number of females- 113
Number of children - 38
Number of pregnant women -0
Kalpata municipality
Total number of camps- 633
Rehabilitated families - 165
Number of males -245
Number of females- 260
Number of children -128
Number of pregnant women - 4
Wayanad Landslide
(Wayanad- 196: Malappuram-5)
Number of people currently under treatment- 90 (Wayanad-85; Malappuram-5)
Number of people left to camp- 112 (Wayanad-111; Malappuram- 1)
Number of deceased- 140 (Wayanad- 97; Malappuram- 43)
Number of male deceased- 70 (Wayanad- 45; Malappuram- 25)
Number of female deceased- 59 (Wayanad- 42; Malappuram- 17)
Identified bodies- 75 (Wayanad- 73; Malappuram- 2)
Status of postmortem- 123 (Wayanad- 91; Malappuram- 32)
Number of body parts- 36 (Wayanad- 4; Malappuram- 32)
Postmortem of body parts- 31 (Wayanad- 3; Malappuram- 28)
Number of dead body released to families- 63 (Wayanad- 63; Malappuram-0)