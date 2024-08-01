CM Stalin to launch Tamil Pudhalvan Scheme in Kovai on August 9

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin announced on Wednesday that the Tamil Pudhalvan Scheme would be launched on August 9 in Coimbatore. The scheme aims to provide `1,000 monthly assistance to boys pursuing higher education, after completing classes 6 to 12 in Tamil medium at government and government-aided schools. The state has allocated `360 crore in the current financial year for the programme.

The chief minister attended a function to distribute educational aid to students of Kapaleeswarar Arts and Science College, run by the HR&CE Department. He said the college is one of the achievements of the department, led by Minister PK Sekarbabu. He said, “In the last three years, 1,405 students have received similar assistance. Under the Pudhumai Penn Scheme, 2.73 lakh girl students are receiving `1,000 monthly assistance for pursuing higher studies.”

On the developmental initiatives at Kolathur Assembly constituency – represented by the chief minister – he said we have been transforming it into a model constituency. “Don’t think I am selfish when I say this. All the 234 constituencies are my constituencies, irrespective of whether the ruling party, the opposition or the allies represent them.

Soon, Kolathur constituency will get a new taluk office, police deputy commissioner office, police station, fire and rescue services station, and a sub-registrar office,” he said, adding similar initiatives would be implemented in all the constituencies, as per the request of the respective MLAs.

Meanwhile, in another function, the chief minister distributed sewing machines to 355 students, laptops to 125 students and spectacles to 1,000 students. Later, he distributed welfare assistance to 147 beneficiaries at the Kolathur MLA office. Besides, he inspected the dialysis centre established by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority.

Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi, HR&CE Minister P K Sekarbabu, Chennai Mayor R Priya, Tiruvannamalai Adheenam Ponnambala Desika Paramachariya Swamigal, Mayilam Bommapuram Adheenam Sri Sivagnana Balaya Swamigal and several officials were present.