Coal blocks in Odisha allocated to Tangedco

CHENNAI: The union ministry of coal has permitted Tangedco to explore coal blocks in Odisha’s Sakhigopal B Kakurhi mines. Coal excavation from the mines is likely to take at least five years, since preliminary works including surveys, clearances from ministries concerned, land acquisition and overburden removal will have to be completed.

A senior official from Tangedco told TNIE, “We have completed all the legal processes in this aspect. After providing a bank guarantee worth Rs 2 crore to the coal ministry, we will commence exploration related tasks in a couple of weeks.”

“Coal exploration involves collecting and analysing geological data to determine the structure, quality, and other parameters of coal deposits. Land acquisition in the vicinity, if necessary, is also crucial. Tangedco will have to initiate the process with the support of the Odisha government,” he added.

“Besides, it is mandatory to get the necessary permissions from the directorate general of mines safety and the ministry of environment, forestry, and climate change before we can start working,” the official said.

“Coal can be extracted only after removing overburden (layers of soil, stones, etc.) which involves heavy costs. Tangedco has to invest in all these aspects considering the upcoming coal-based power thermal plants in Tamil Nadu,” another official said.

The Sakhigopal B Kakurhi mines is spread on 1,950 hectares and holds 421 tonnes of G7 and G9 grade coal, which has a calorific value between 4,500 and 5,200. This will be the second mine for Tangedco after the Chandrabila coal block in Odisha, which has a reserve capacity of 896 million tonnes to Tangedco, which was allocated in 2016. However, coal was never extracted even after eight years owing to various reasons.

“Adequate land for dumping the overburden was not provided by the ministry of coal. Hence, the development of Chandrabila Coal Block could not be carried out,” the official said.