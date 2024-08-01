Four fishermen missing as Sri Lankan Navy patrol vessel rams into Indian boat

RAMANATHAPURAM: A Sri Lankan Navy vessel rammed into Indian fishermen boat causing the boat to capsize, leaving four fishermen to go missing in the sea. The incident has caused tension among Rameswaram fishermen.

Local sources said that as many as 397 boats from Rameswaram went to the sea on Wednesday night. While the fishermen were fishing near the IMBL, some said to be fishing in the Sri Lankan waters. The Sri Lankan Navy patrol unit after issuing a warning that fishermen will be arrested if they remain in Sri Lankan water.

Accordingly the patrol unit chased away the Indian fishermen and it is said the patrol vessel has rammed on to a boat owned by Karthikeyan, the collision caused the boat to capsize in the middle of the sea.

The four fishermen in the fishing vessel have gone missing, they were identified as Mookaiyan, Malaisamy, Ramachandran and Muthu Muniyandi of Rameswaram. The boat owner has filed a complaint with the Fisheries department here in Rameswaram to take action towards finding the missing fishermen. The incident has created much tension among the Rameswaram fishermen.