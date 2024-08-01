Green initiatives help reduce PM10 levels in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: In just five years, the Thoothukudi corporation has substantially reduced PM10 emissions (tiny particulate matter) in the city. From being declared a 'non-attainment city' in 2018 due to high levels of PM10 emissions, the city has made huge strides, and the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) recently appreciated the corporation's efforts in this regard.

With a string of industries and coal-fired thermal power plants dotting its periphery, the coastal city was plagued with major pollutants like SO2, NO2, PM10, PM2.5, CO, O3, and Benzene. It was listed among 131 'non-attainment cities' in the country. The list also included Madurai, Tiruchy and Chennai from Tamil Nadu. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) identifies cities as 'non-attainment' if they exceed the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for five consecutive years.

PM10 is a minute particle less than 10 micrometres in diameter which could potentially infect the heart and lungs and cause serious health hazards. Industrial emissions, thermal power plants, vehicular emissions from cars, trucks, buses, and motorcycles, besides dust from construction sites are sources of PM10.

As per the NAAQS, the permissible level of PM10 is 60 ug/m3. To control PM10 emissions, the MoEFCC launched the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) in 2019 to fund polluted cities to ensure fresh air for the public. According to the National Air Quality Monitoring Programme, the PM10 was as high as 137 ug/m3 in 2017-18 in Thoothukudi. This has been reduced to 63 ug/m3 in 2023-24.