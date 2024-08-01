IIT-M partners with IDBI to set up cybersecurity lab to assist key sectors

CHENNAI: IIT Madras has partnered with IDBI Bank for launching a cybersecurity lab to develop and deploy security solutions in crucial sectors such as healthcare, fintech and aerospace, among others.

The ‘IDBI-IITM Secure Systems Lab’ (I2SSL) was inaugurated at the institute’s campus on Wednesday. The lab will focus on creating market-ready internal protocols in cybersecurity, productisation and commercialisation of research work, especially for mobile technologies.

“This lab would focus on cybersecurity in systems deployed in industries such as banking, automotive, power and telecommunications, and undertake experimental evaluation and assessment exercises. The researchers would also develop test cases for carrying out vulnerability research and help devise hardening guidelines,” said a statement from IIT Madras.

“The I2SSL plans to ingeniously design systems for critical applications such as hardware firewalls, point-of-sale devices, and mobile banking,” added the statement. The researchers also aim to create an online forum that would facilitate Al-based malware analysis, facilitating students and researchers to study malware execution behaviour.