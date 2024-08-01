MBBS admission starts; counselling from Aug 21

CHENNAI: The selection committee of the Directorate of Medical Education has started the online sale of applications for MBBS and BDS admissions for the academic year 2024-2025. August 8 will be the last date for submitting applications.

Speaking to reporters, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said counselling will be conducted from August 21 and classes will begin from the first week of October. Merit list will be released on August 19. Last year, the merit list was released by mid-July and the counselling began towards the end of the same month.

This year, there was a delay of around one month due to the controversies surrounding the conduct of NEET exam. In petitions filed regarding the same, the Supreme Court refused to cancel the examination. However, as per its orders, revised results were published last week.

Subramanian further said that the counselling for admissions under 7.5% quota for government school students, and special category admissions under sports quota, physically challenged and wards of ex-servicemen will be conducted offline. General counselling will be conducted online.

TN to submit 851 MBBS, 38 BDS seats for AIQ

The state has a total of 9,050 MBBS seats (5,050 seats in 36 government medical colleges and 3,400 in self-financial colleges) including seats in ESI medical colleges. The three government dental colleges have a total of 250 BDS seats, the minister said.

Tamil Nadu will submit 851 MBBS and 38 BDS seats for the All India Quota (AIQ). This year there are no new medical seats added to the seat matrix. Status of MBBS seats in the three private medical colleges, which recently got approval from the National Medical Commission, will be known later. If we get those seats, they will be added to the seat matrix, Subramanian said.