NIA raids houses probing PMK cadre murder in TN's Mayiladuthurai

MAYILADUTHURAI: NIA conducted raids at three places in Mayiladuthurai district on Thursday including the residences of two former functionaries of Popular Front of India (PFI).

Divided into teams, the NIA officials arrived at the houses of former district president Mohamed Faizal in Therazhundur village in Kuthalam block and former district secretary M Nawaz Khan in Vadakarai in Sembanarkoil block on early hours.

The police set up a cordon around the houses with armed personnel to prevent entry in and out.

A third team visited the residence of one Nawazuddin in Karuppur village in Kuthalam block. The team seized a few dangerous weapons from Nawazuddin's house, sources said.