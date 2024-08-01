Villupuram MP flags ‘riots’, asks Home Minister Amit Shah to retain Sections 144A, 153AA

VILLUPURAM: Villupuram MP D Ravikumar on Wednesday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to include sections 144A and 153AA of the now defunct Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the new criminal laws that came into effect on July 1. He stated that the absence of these sections could encourage mass killings and riots in the country.

In his letter to the union minister, Ravikumar said, “Widespread protests have erupted across the country in response to the hasty enactment of the three new criminal laws. They were passed without any debate, following the large-scale suspension of MPs from the Lok Sabha. Consequently, people from all sections of society are demanding the immediate withdrawal of these controversial laws. There is a significant reason to justify this opposition further.”

In 1992, following the demolition of the Babri Masjid, the country witnessed widespread violence that led to the death of thousands of innocent people, mostly Muslims, Ravikumar said. To maintain law and order during such situations, the union government introduced Section 144A in the CrPC.

This section empowered district magistrates to prohibit the carrying of arms or staves in any procession and participation in drills or training exercises with arms in public places. Similarly, Section 153AA was added to the Indian Penal Code (IPC), imposing penalties for organising processions or mass drills with arms. Violation of Section 144A of the CrPC could result in up to six months in jail and a fine of up to Rs 2,000, he noted.