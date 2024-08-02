1.6L cusecs released from Mukkombu, Tiruchy on alert

TIRUCHY: With the quantum of discharge from the Mettur dam increased to 1.75 lakh cusecs on Thursday evening, the excess water at the Mukkombu barrage in Tiruchy has been released into the Kollidam and Cauvery rivers at a rate of 98,120 cusecs and 34,611 cusecs respectively. With the inflow to the barrage expected to rise further, the government machinery is on alert.

The Public Works Department (PWD) stepped up the water release into the Kollidam and Cauvery from the Mukkombu barrage on Thursday. A total of 1.67 lakh cusecs realised at the barrage was discharged into both rivers the same evening.

With the inflow expected to rise by another 40,000 cusecs by night, excess water will be discharged into the Kollidam, as the quantum released into the Cauvery cannot be increased further, an official from PWD (River Conservation) told TNIE.

According to PWD officials, the storage level in the Mettur dam stood at 120 feet on Thursday evening. The inflow was 1.75 lakh cusecs and the entire quantum of water has been released from the reservoir. Meanwhile, the water released washed away a portion of the bed wall approximately stretching to 35 feet constructed by the state highways department across the the Kollidam. This was built as a protective embankment downstream of a bridge connecting Srirangam and Number 1 Tollgate near Azhagiripuram check-post.

Tense moments also prevailed when one of the pillars of an extra high-tension transmission tower erected on the bed of Kollidam, beside a bridge, leaned precariously in the strong currents. Officials rushed to the spot and disconnected power supply. Traffic was also diverted on the bridge. After some time, the pillar settled in the river sand. After confirming its stability, officials allowed the resumption of vehicular traffic on the bridge.