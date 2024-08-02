Backward Class panel’s tenure extended, PMK calls it DMK’s drama

CHENNAI: The state government has extended the time limit for the Backward Classes Commission by one more year to submit its report on the demands for internal reservation within MBCs and Denotified Communities.

The commission has been given the additional term of reference in November, 2022, which said, “The commission shall examine the demands for internal reservation within the MBCs and Denotified Communities in the light of observations made by the Supreme Court in its judgement dated March 31, 2022.”

The commission was requested to submit its report in three months. However, the term of the commission was extended for more than 18 months so far. However, the chairman of the commission on July 10 said that, in the absence of quantifiable data of all the communities including the MBCs and DNCs, the commission may not be in a position to complete the additional term of reference and submit the report before July 11.

Hence the commission has requested the government to extend the time limit for a year from July 12. Strongly objecting to the extension, PMK founder S Ramadoss described it a ‘drama’ jointly enacted by the commission and the state to deny social justice to Vanniyars.

“It is surprising to see the reasons spelt out by the commission and the government’s acceptance. Since the DMK government is not ready for conducting caste census on its own, on what basis the commission would gather the necessary information for reservation for Vanniyars,” Ramadoss said.