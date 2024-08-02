Congress veteran Kumari Ananthan to receive Thagaisal Thamizhar award

CHENNAI: Congress leader and former president of TNCC Kumari Ananthan (91) has been chosen for the Thagaisal Thamizhar Award for 2024. The award, instituted by the state government, will be presented during the Independence Day celebrations.

The award that carries Rs 10 lakh, gold medal and a citation was instituted in 2021. CPM leader N Sankaraiah, CPI leader R Nallakannu and Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani have received the award.

Ananthan is undergoing treatment for age-related ailments at a hospital in Gudiyatham. A few days ago, former governor of Telangana, Tamilisai Soundararajan, the daughter of Ananthan, called on him at the hospital. Ananthan had received Kamarajar award for 2021 from Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Born on March 19, 1933, in Kumarimangalam in Kanniyakumari district, Ananthan is a writer and a skilful orator. His father was a ‘villupattu’ artiste and a freedom fighter, and hence Ananthan was naturally drawn to the Congress. He completed graduation at a college in Madurai and PG in Annamalai University. He also holds a doctorate.

His association with former chief minister K Kamaraj made him the organiser of Youth Congress. He insisted and obtained the right to ask questions in Tamil in Parliament when he got elected to the Lok Sabha in 1977. He later served as an MLA as well. He is well versed in Tamil literature and has authored many books.

Ananthan launched his Gandhi Kamaraj Desiya Congress in 1980, but was not successful. Later he made another attempt by launching Thondar Congress in March 2001, and after an electoral defeat, the party was merged with the Congress. Renowned for his oratory skills, he penned a book titled Neengalum Pechaalaraagalam (You can also become an orator). Sembanai Naadu, Paarathira Paadiya Bharathi, Nilaitha Pughaludaiyor, are some of his other works.

Welcoming the government’s announcement, TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai said, “Ananthan has toiled for the welfare of people and traversed across the length and breadth of Tamil Nadu by taking padayatra. I thank CM MK Stalin for recommending this award to Ananthan.”