CRPF officer, relative booked for threatening SC son-in-law in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Otteri police have booked a 53-year-old CRPF officer and his relative under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for threatening his daughter’s husband over phone as he opposed their marriage. The groom belongs to a Scheduled Caste community.

The police said that CRPF officer Radha, belonging to the Agamudayar community, is an assistant commandant. The other man who was booked is Vettu Sekar (35), the girl’s cousin. According to the police, Deepak (27), an MBA graduate who was working in a private finance company, and Radha’s daughter Ramya have known each other for six years. Ramya’s parents had opposed their relationship.

On Tuesday, Deepak and Ramya had a self-respect marriage at Periyar Thidal in Vepery. Following this, Ramya’s father, Radha and Sekar called Deepak and threatened him. The two also abused Deeapak and his mother using casteist slurs. Based on the complaint from Deepak, the police booked Radha and Sekar under relevant sections of BNS and SC/ST Act.