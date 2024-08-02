Four college students killed in road accident in Chennai's OMR, one critical

CHENNAI: Four private college students including three women and one man, died in a road accident at Padur on OMR when their car flipped multiple times and landed on the side of the road on Thursday.

The youth who was driving the car is in critical condition, police said. According to Pallikaranai traffic investigation wing, the deceased have been identified as Mahi Swetha (21), Pavithra (21), Caroline Paul (21) and Lingeshwaran (23).

“All five were students at a private law college in Padur. On Thursday evening, they were heading to Kelambakkam from Kovalam in the car driven by Siva. According to eyewitnesses, Siva was speeding. When they reached near Padur Bypass road, Siva lost control while taking a turn. The car overturned due to its speed and flipped multiple times,” a police source said.

All five students sustained severe injuries. While Swetha, Pavithra, and Lingeshwaran died on the spot, Caroline succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. Passersby alerted the police, who rushed to the spot. As the car was completely mangled, the police initially struggled to recover the bodies.