In two years, SMCs help resolve 92K pending issues in Tamil Nadu schools

CHENNAI: For over 40 years, electric poles and live wires posed a serious safety hazard inside the Tho Jedarpalayam Government Higher Secondary School in Namagiripettai in Namakkal district. Despite numerous attempts, the issue remained unresolved due to lack of effective coordination with the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (Tangedco).

However, the School Management Committee (SMC), reconstituted in the school two years ago, brought a resolution. The SMC’s decision to remove the poles was recently acted upon, providing a safer environment for students.

“The 8.5-acre campus previously had eight electric poles, including one in the playground. Their removal addresses a long-standing safety concern,” said a teacher from the school. The success at Tho Jedarpalayam is part of a broader trend where resolutions by SMCs have helped to effectively tackle various issues in government schools.

In Valparai of Coimbatore district, 14 out of 44 children attending the Panchayat Union Middle School were forced to walk through a risky forest route due to the suspension of bus services to their area during the Covid-19 lockdown. “We submitted several petitions to resume the service. Earlier this year, a three-year-old girl was attacked by a leopard while taking this route with her mother. With the help of the village chairman, who is part of the SMC, the bus service was resumed recently,” said M Velmayil, the headmaster of the school.