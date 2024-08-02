Stray dog menace at Tiruchy railway station raises passengers' safety concern

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy railway junction has taken various steps like establishing an executive lounge and a digital luggage safe to ensure passenger comfort at the station. However, an issue that puts safety to risk are stray dogs found on the station platforms and the premises, say passengers.

"The cleanliness and facilities on offer at Tiruchy junction are currently on a par with the airport, but stray dogs roaming on the platforms and station premises spoil these efforts. Some of these dogs are aggressive and create an unsafe environment for passengers, especially at night.

Therefore, the railway should take steps to prevent the entry of stray dogs at least on the platforms," said S Veeramuthu, a passenger. When this matter was raised with the Tiruchy corporation, they said that they are conducting regular drives to sterilise stray dogs.

"This year we also seized stray dogs from the railway station premises for sterilisation, but after surgery, we are forced to release them at the same spot. Therefore, it is up to the railway to prevent the entry of stray dogs on the platforms," a senior corporation official said. Senior local body officials admitted that it is a challenging task for the railway team to stop entry of stray dogs on railway premises.

However, passengers pointed out that the railway has to consider these issues as it is taking several efforts to upgrade the railway stations. "A dog became aggressive when I was near the parcel office to board a train. I was saved by a railway worker, who said that since fish is getting transported via trains, some dogs would often camp near the parcel office.

Several stations have a similar situation and the railway should take some measures," said P Rajalakshmi, a regular rail user. Meanwhile, railway officials said that they will consider the issue and take steps to address it.