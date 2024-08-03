Collection of reused cooking oil from eateries goes up three-fold in Madurai

MADURAI: Health experts have warned against using repurposed cooking oil at hotels in Madurai, and the food safety department has been diligently collecting reused cooking oil from hotels and eateries in the district.
As per official records, the average collection of repurposed cooking oil was 6,000 litres from hotels and eateries in Madurai district as of June 2023. Currently, 18,000 litres of repurposed cooking oil have been collected monthly since June 2024. Health professionals' warnings against using reused oils in kitchens at domestic and commercial establishments have contributed to the increased collection in oil, say official sources.
Speaking to TNIE, former dean of Government Rajaji Hospital (Madurai) Dr Rathinavel said, "Several health complications are caused by cooking with repurposed cooking oil as it contains compounds like Acrylamide. Primary problems include the deterioration of the nutritional value and formation of harmful compounds, causing complications such as gastritis and fatty liver. The repeated reheating of cooking oil alters the composition and releases Acrolein, which is a potential carcinogen."
Madurai Hotel Owners Association president K Lakshmana Kumar said, "We are aware of the health problems associated with using repurposed cooking oil. We have issued a mild warning to all our members. If a customer suffers from any health ailment due to the use of reused oil, we will not support the hotel or eatery. There are health hazards, including food poisoning, when chicken is cooked in repurposed oil."
Speaking to TNIE, FSSAI Designated Officer Dr V Jeyarama Pandian said, "We are delighted that awareness about repurposed cooking oil is increasing. This is the primary reason for increase in the collection of repurposed cooking oil from food business operators (FBO). Most hotel owners are willing to give the used oil to collection agencies of the food safety department. Depending upon the volume, hotels are giving oil in the range of Rs 40 to Rs 60 per litre. The reluctance is reducing and we believe that the reused oil can be a potential feedstock for manufacturing biodiesel."