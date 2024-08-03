Collection of reused cooking oil from eateries goes up three-fold in Madurai

MADURAI: Health experts have warned against using repurposed cooking oil at hotels in Madurai, and the food safety department has been diligently collecting reused cooking oil from hotels and eateries in the district.

As per official records, the average collection of repurposed cooking oil was 6,000 litres from hotels and eateries in Madurai district as of June 2023. Currently, 18,000 litres of repurposed cooking oil have been collected monthly since June 2024. Health professionals' warnings against using reused oils in kitchens at domestic and commercial establishments have contributed to the increased collection in oil, say official sources.

Speaking to TNIE, former dean of Government Rajaji Hospital (Madurai) Dr Rathinavel said, "Several health complications are caused by cooking with repurposed cooking oil as it contains compounds like Acrylamide. Primary problems include the deterioration of the nutritional value and formation of harmful compounds, causing complications such as gastritis and fatty liver. The repeated reheating of cooking oil alters the composition and releases Acrolein, which is a potential carcinogen."