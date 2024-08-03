NEET-PG doctors get test centres out of Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The allotment of exam centres located in far-off places for the upcoming NEET-PG examination has left doctors across the country disappointed with the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). Various doctors’ bodies and MPs such as R Sachithanantham from Tamil Nadu and Shashi Tharoor from Kerala have written to Union Health Minister J P Nadda, requesting a reevaluation of the allotments. The NEET-PG examination is set to be conducted on August 11 in 185 centres across the country.

The NBEMS had earlier cancelled the NEET-PG examination mere hours before commencement on June 23. This cost the candidates, who had already travelled to the faraway exam centres, significant amounts of time and money, sources said.

Notably, the NBEMS has also reduced the number of exam centres from 259 to 185. In Tamil Nadu, the number has gone down from 31 to 17 centres.

According to sources, numerous doctors in Tamil Nadu have been allotted exam centres deep in the interior of Andhra Pradesh. Those with medical conditions and pregnant women have expressed their inability to travel such far distances to take the exam. The doctors also complained that many of them have been allotted centres outside of the four they had chosen during registration. This will affect the doctors physically and mentally, and not many can afford the travel and accommodation charges, they said.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr M Valavan from Ariyalur, said that he has been allotted a centre located in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, and he was not sure of attending due to his poor health condition. “I had opted for Tiruchy as the first choice for exam centre. I work in Perambalur, which is only an hour away. Kurnool is nearly 700km from my workplace. I also have back pain. I have been advised to avoid long journeys. I am not sure if I will be able to take the exam,” the doctor said.

Sources said that another doctor, who is five months pregnant, has also been allotted the exam centre in Kurnool. She has decided not to attend, sources added.