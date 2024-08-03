Opposition states accuse Union government of unfair budget allocation

Voices of condemnation are being raised from various states, claiming that the Union government’s budget allocation has been unfairly distributed, particularly to states ruled by opposition parties, including Tamil Nadu.

For instance, Rs 15,000 crore has been allocated for the construction of Amaravati, the capital of Andhra Pradesh. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman mentioned in her budget speech that Rs 11,500 crore would be provided for disaster relief work in Bihar. This selective allocation has led to accusations that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is safeguarding his chair by providing special funds to Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.

Condemning the exclusion of Tamil Nadu from the budget, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu boycotted the Niti Aayog meeting convened by the Prime Minister. Following his lead, the chief ministers of various states in the INDIA bloc also boycotted the meeting. Mamata Banerjee, who attended the meeting, walked out halfway through. Consequently, the issue of fund allocation to states has become a significant political issue.

The allocation of funds to the states is based on the recommendations of the Finance Commission. However, there is a problem. To ensure funds are being distributed as per the finance commission’s recommendation, we need to know the net tax revenue. The Union Government does not clearly state how much the net tax revenue is. In the Union Government’s budget, receipts and expenditure details are given separately with topic-wise breakdowns. However, the Union government does not specify how much revenue should be distributed overall. Similarly, the amount of cess and surcharge is not clearly given.