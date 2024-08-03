Snake rescuer dies after Russell's viper bite in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A 44-year-old snake rescuer died after being bitten by a Russell's viper during a rescue bid at a printing unit at Kalappanaickenpalayam, near Vadavalli, on Thursday night.

The deceased S Murali was a resident of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Edayarpalayam.

On Thursday evening, Murali received an alert that two Russell's Vipers were found in a printing company. He rushed to the spot and caught one successfully. Unfortunately, he was bitten on his right leg by the second snake he was trying to capture using a tong. He managed to put both snakes in his bag, but fell unconscious as he was about to leave. Though the locals immediately informed 108 ambulance service, he died even before it arrived.

Vadavalli police reached the spot and sent Murali's body to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for postmortem.

Murali's body was handed over to his family on Friday after the autopsy.

Citing a video that was recorded during the rescue operation, police said the snake bit Murali as he was trying to capture it by its tail and put it inside the bag.

Murali is survived by wife M Santhya (43) and two children.

Sources said Murali used to rescue reptiles with the support of forest department officials for the last 15 years. However, as he stopped going to work, his wife took up the job of a saleswoman in a textile shop at Saibaba Colony. She is the family's sole breadwinner.