Sterlite: SC stays Madras HC order for DVAC probe into officials’ assets

A two-judge bench of the Madras HC, led by Justice SS Sundar and N Senthilkumar, had passed the interim orders while hearing a petition filed by Henri Tiphagne, the executive director of People’s Watch.The bench had also asked the department secretaries concerned and the DGP to ‘cooperate’ with the DVAC director in the probe to find out the assets acquired by the government officials named in the Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission report.

During the hearing, senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, appearing for three police officers, including S Chandran and Shailesh Kumar Yadav, told the apex court that they couldn’t snowball just because there is a change in the government.

“There are NHRC findings that the protestors were attacking, which is in our favour. But now, there is a direction to conduct a fresh probe by local police; this was earlier done by the CBI,” Sibal argued. The HC in its order had noted, “The police will go to any extent. We haven’t heard of the protestors attacking them.”