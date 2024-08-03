Suo motu case on Wayanad disaster: NGT issues notice to Kerala, Tamil Nadu government

CHENNAI: At a time when the rescue operations are in full swing at Kerala’s Wayanad district affected by landslides, the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has registered a suo motu case and issued notice to Kerala and Tamil Nadu governments for allowing ‘exploitative’ development on the hill slopes of Western Ghats, which are ecologically sensitive and known landslide hotspots.
The notices were served to chief secretaries, state disaster management authorities of both states and district collectors of Wayanad, Idukki in Kerala, and Nilgiris, Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.
Judicial member Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana said, “We don’t want to just know how the Wayanad landslide happened, we would like to know what remedial and preventive measures the state authorities have in place.”
The tribunal expressed displeasure over the manner in which permits were being given for constructing on hill slopes in both states.
For instance, Chooralmala and Mundakkai in Meppadi region of Wayanad that were severely affected by landslides are not sitting on rocky ground. “It’s red soil. What is the carrying capacity? Why are there so many buildings? We need answers,” the bench asked and pointed to the report of Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel headed by ecologist Madav Gadgil that has classified Vythiri taluk of Wayanad district, where the landslides occurred, as ecologically sensitive zone-1, meaning change in land use is not permitted.
The Kerala standing counsel, however, claimed 70% were earlier settlements and tried to defuse the criticism towards the Kerala government.
The tribunal also raised questions about whether TN is strictly following Chapter 10A of Tamil Nadu District Municipalities Act, 1920, which provides regulations for the construction of buildings in hill stations.
Questions were raised on the mushrooming resorts in Nilgiris and Valparai. Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana asked why doesn’t the tourism department prefer having control over allowing private players to build resorts and endanger the lives of innocent people. No further construction should be made in landslide prone areas forthwith, she observed.
The case has been posted to September 9.