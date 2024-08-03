Suo motu case on Wayanad disaster: NGT issues notice to Kerala, Tamil Nadu government

CHENNAI: At a time when the rescue operations are in full swing at Kerala’s Wayanad district affected by landslides, the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has registered a suo motu case and issued notice to Kerala and Tamil Nadu governments for allowing ‘exploitative’ development on the hill slopes of Western Ghats, which are ecologically sensitive and known landslide hotspots.

The notices were served to chief secretaries, state disaster management authorities of both states and district collectors of Wayanad, Idukki in Kerala, and Nilgiris, Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.

Judicial member Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana said, “We don’t want to just know how the Wayanad landslide happened, we would like to know what remedial and preventive measures the state authorities have in place.”

The tribunal expressed displeasure over the manner in which permits were being given for constructing on hill slopes in both states.