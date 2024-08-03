Tamil Nadu CM Stalin reviews precautionary measures amid heavy rains, surplus water release

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin visited the state emergency operation centre at the Ezhilagam complex on Friday night and reviewed the precautionary steps taken in view of the release of the huge quantity of surplus water from the Mettur dam besides the continuous rains in the Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts.

A power-point presentation was made to the CM and senior officials explained the current situation besides the precautionary arrangements made in delta districts as well as in the Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts. Meanwhile, the CM also held discussions with the two IAS officers, GS Sameeran and Johny Tom Verghese, who are heading the rescue and relief works in Wayanad district.

A release said 1.3 lakh cusecs of surplus water was being released from the Mettur dam at 4 pm. As many as 1.54 SMSs have been sent to people who live near the banks of rivers. A total of 470 personnel from Tamil Nadu State Disaster Response Force have been stationed in the districts of Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Mayiladuthurai and Tiruchy. Besides, two teams (60 personnel) of NDRF have been deputed to the Nilgiris and Coimbatore.

The release also said 1,621 people from 596 families who have been evacuated from low-lying areas and given shelter in 26 camps. Stalin interacted with the people given shelter in the camps in Bhavani and Pallipalayam. He spoke to the collectors of Erode, Namakkal, Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore, and told them that not a single life should be lost due to the release of surplus water.

Since people would be celebrating the Adiperukku festival on Saturday, the CM instructed the collectors to spread awareness on the water release and beef up security arrangements where people gather.