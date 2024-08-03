Tamil Nadu fishermen rescue Sri Lankan stranded in sea for nine days

NAGAPATTINAM: A 41-year-old Sri Lankan fisherman who was found lying unconscious in a boat drifting in the sea off Nagapattinam coast was rescued by fishers from the district and brought to shore on Friday. The rescued fisherman was stranded in sea for nine days following his vessel developing a snag, sources said.

The Sri Lankan national has been identified as Ahamed Irfan of Trincomalee. According to sources, a group of 11 fishermen from Akkaraipettai ventured into sea from the Nagapattinam harbour in a deep-sea fishing boat on July 24. The vessel was registered under the name of N Gowthaman, who is chairman of the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Corporation (TFDC).

On July 29, the group was fishing in the Bay of Bengal around a 100 nautical miles east of Velankanni when the fishers spotted Irfan lying unconscious in a motorised boat. On enquiries, Irfan identified himself and told the fishermen that he was stranded following the boat snag. The Nagapattinam fishermen then helped Irfan board their vessel and provided him food and water. They then tethered the Sri Lankan’s boat to their vessel and returned to shore.