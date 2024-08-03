Teenager hacks classmate with sickle for spilling water on him in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu

TIRUNELVELI: A Class 9 student of the Kendriya Vidyalaya at the INS Kattabomman campus hacked his classmate on the head with a sickle on Friday, after the latter allegedly spilled water on the boy on Thursday. The assailant, who fled the scene, was nabbed by Vijayanarayanam police later in the afternoon. The injured boy has been admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

According to police, the injured student had spilled water on the assailant the previous day. Irked over this, the latter brought a small sickle from his house to the school on Friday, hacked the victim and fled. “Upon being alerted by the school administration, Vijayanarayanam police rushed to the campus and conducted an inquiry with the students and teachers. They launched a search for the boy, and nabbed him by afternoon. He was then sent to a juvenile home,” said sources.

It may be noted that this is the second such clash occurring between school students in the district this week. On Tuesday, two groups of students belonging to different castes had attacked each other allegedly over defamatory writing on the toilet wall at Government Model Higher Secondary School, Valliyoor. As many as 22 students were given counselling in this regard.