Tiruchy residents demand action as unsafe UGD work endangers students

Only one barricade was installed, and the area was cordoned off with tape. Is this the way to ensure safety when the corporation undertakes work in front of a middle school?" Another parent, Sethu Karthik, said the matter was taken up with officials at the K Abishekapuram zonal office but in vain.

"Both my children study in the school, and I am worried for their safety. Therefore, I visited the zonal office on Tuesday and alerted the officials. They assured immediate action, but nothing happened. They are putting the children at risk. The site is not only near the zonal office but is on the opposite side of the mayor's ward," he added.

Meanwhile, M Jawahar, a resident, said, “Why did the authorities fail to consider taking up the work in front of the school during the weekends? Further, the location is also near the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital. Why did senior officials hence fail to conduct inspections?

The corporation should take action against the officials and contractors concerned.” When enquired, Assistant Commissioner of K Abishekapuram Zone L Venkatraman assured immediate action on the matter.