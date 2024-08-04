BJP not ready to declare natural calamity as national disaster, to avoid fund allocation: Kanimozhi

THOOTHUKUDI: The union government is not ready to declare any catastrophe or natural calamity as a national disaster, because the BJP itself is a national disaster, said Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Saturday.

Kanimozhi said the union government had earlier claimed they had issued warnings seven days before the floods hit districts of Tamil Nadu, and Chief Minister MK Stalin had denied it. They are doing the same with the Wayanad catastrophe, and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had outrightly denied it, she said.

"The BJP does not support states in distress and continues to falsely charge state governments of being inadequately prepared, to avoid fund allocations for states in alliance with the BJP," she said.

When asked about the remarks of BJP MLA Vanathi Sreenivasan that the Chief Minister's memorandums seeking funds for the restoration of flood-hit areas went missing, Kanimozhi said that the MLA would know better than those who had stopped the file movements.

Meanwhile, the MP also inaugurated various works including the planting of one lakh tree saplings at the corporation dumpyard, the desilting of the Sankaraperu Tank, and the desilting of the Uppar stream between Umarikottai and Pudukottai, in the presence of District Monitoring Officer and Labour Welfare Skill Development secretary Veera Ragava Rao.

She also inspected the ongoing construction works at the ESI hospital, in the presence of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan, Collector G Lakshmipathy, SP L Balaji Saravanan, Mayor Jegan Periyasamy, and MLA MC Shanmugaiah.